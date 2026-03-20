Grand Ugadi celebrations held at Anantapur Collectorate

Anantapur: Ugadi celebrations were held with grandeur at the Revenue Bhavan in the District Collectorate on Thursday morning, in accordance with government directions.

The district-level event featured devotional songs, Panchanga Sravanam, traditional dance performances, and a poets’ meet, reflecting rich Telugu culture. District Collector O Anand attended as the chief guest and conveyed Ugadi greetings to the public.

He expressed hope that the Sri Parabhava Nama year would bring health, prosperity, and happiness to all. The celebrations commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp amid Vedic chants. Addressing the gathering, the Collector urged people to move forward with positive thinking and determination, and emphasised collective efforts for the district’s development. He called upon citizens and public representatives to actively participate in welfare and development initiatives, aligning with the State government’s vision under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Special invitee and Market Yard Chairman Balla Pallavi extended festive greetings and stated that the government is committed to the welfare of all sections. Directors of welfare corporations also conveyed their wishes and highlighted inclusive growth.

Vedic scholars performed rituals and presented blessings to the Collector. As part of the programme, priests were felicitated and given financial assistance of Rs 10,116 each by the Endowments Department.

Cultural programmes, including classical and folk dances by students and poetry recitations, enthralled the audience.

The Panchanga Sravanam highlighted positive prospects for agriculture, education, business, and overall socio-economic growth in the coming year.

Several officials, artists, and members of the public participated in the celebrations.