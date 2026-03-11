Grandeur marks Brahma Rathotsavam at Kadiri

Kadiri: The Brahma Rathotsavam, a major event of the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Kadiri, was celebrated with religious fervour, attracting thousands of devotees from Kadiri and surrounding areas.

As part of the festivities, the deity was taken out in a grand chariot procession (Brahma Ratham) through the temple streets amid Vedic chants, devotional music, and traditional rituals. Devotees participated in large numbers and pulled the chariot, seeking the blessings of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and former BJP MLA Kandikunta Parthasarathi participated in the celebrations and offered special prayers to the presiding deity. They joined temple authorities and devotees during the chariot procession and wished for peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people.

Temple priests performed special pujas before the start of the procession. The temple premises were decorated for the occasion, and elaborate arrangements were made for the convenience of devotees.

Police and revenue officials deployed security personnel and ensured smooth crowd management, while facilities such as drinking water, queue lines, and medical assistance were arranged for devotees attending the festival.

The annual Brahmotsavam at the historic Kadiri temple is a major spiritual event in the region and draws thousands of devotees every year.