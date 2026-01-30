  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

GRT Jewellers donates`77.5 L to palliative care centre

  • Created On:  30 Jan 2026 7:40 AM IST
GRT Jewellers donates`77.5 L to palliative care centre
X

Chennai: GRT Jewellers contributed Rs 77.5 lakh to Anandam Trust, Ambattur, Chennai, for the construction of a palliative care centre aimed at supporting terminally ill and economically disadvantaged patients.

According to a statement by the company, the proposed centre will provide medical care focused on pain management, emotional support and improving the quality of life of patients and their families. The facility is intended to offer comprehensive palliative services during advanced stages of illness.

GRT Jewellers managing director G R ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanaban said the initiative reflects the company’s belief that its role extends beyond business and includes supporting people in need, particularly during difficult phases of life. Managing director G R Radhakrishnan said customer trust motivates the company’s social initiatives and reinforces its commitment to community welfare. Founded in 1964, GRT Jewellers operates more than 65 showrooms across South India and one in Singapore, and is involved in various social welfare activities alongside its retail operations.

Tags

GRT Jewellers CSRPalliative care centre ChennaiAnandam Trust AmbatturCorporate social responsibilityCommunity healthcare support
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

GRT donates Rs 77.5L for palliative care centre in Chennai

GRT donates Rs 77.5L for palliative care centre in Chennai

National News

More
Share it
X