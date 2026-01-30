GRT Jewellers donates`77.5 L to palliative care centre

Chennai: GRT Jewellers contributed Rs 77.5 lakh to Anandam Trust, Ambattur, Chennai, for the construction of a palliative care centre aimed at supporting terminally ill and economically disadvantaged patients.

According to a statement by the company, the proposed centre will provide medical care focused on pain management, emotional support and improving the quality of life of patients and their families. The facility is intended to offer comprehensive palliative services during advanced stages of illness.

GRT Jewellers managing director G R ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanaban said the initiative reflects the company’s belief that its role extends beyond business and includes supporting people in need, particularly during difficult phases of life. Managing director G R Radhakrishnan said customer trust motivates the company’s social initiatives and reinforces its commitment to community welfare. Founded in 1964, GRT Jewellers operates more than 65 showrooms across South India and one in Singapore, and is involved in various social welfare activities alongside its retail operations.