Guidelines For Cultural Events: Covid test validity period for artistes need to be relaxed, feel many

Vijayawada: The Ministry of Culture, Government of India has issued detailed guidelines for conducting cultural functions and programmes by following preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It has covered many aspects like general guidelines, guidelines for staff working, guidelines for artistes and crew, for green rooms, for stage, entry and exit points, providing food and beverages, seating arrangements, crowd management at common areas, performance timings, commencement and completion of event, sanitization of venues, public awareness, air-conditioning.

The guidelines mentioned that all external artistes and crew members, including those engaged in providing lighting, sound, make-up, costume etc, to present a valid COVID negative test result to relevant authorities at the host institution. The test should have been conducted within 7 days prior to the event. Keeping the view these guidelines, 'The Hans India' obtained the views and suggestions of artistes, organisers and venue managers.

D Rama Koteswara Rao, artiste and organiser felt that the guidelines issued by the Government should be implemented keeping in view of present pandemic conditions, but some relaxations must be done in this circular like the COVID test certificate time may enhanced to 14 days instead of 7 days and the tests should be done free of cost by the Government as the artistes are not in a position to afford the cost.

The tests may also be done based on the invitation letter issued by the host organisation. Cherukuri Sambasivarao, artiste and Parishad organiser opined that the Government guidelines are correct at the present critical situation.

But with these conditions it is practically not feasible to perform or organise any cultural event. The Government may consider to increase the validity period to 14 or 21 days as against 7 days as instructed. On request of the organisers, a COVID testing centre may be kept at the venue free of cost for the benefit of artistes and crew.

K Subba Raju, former MLA and president of Veledandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall opined that the guidelines issued by Government are not correct as far as producing the certificate is concerned.

He has also felt that it is the personal responsibility of the artistes to follow the safety precautions and at present they are taking the precautions. Moreover, it is practically not possible to produce the certificate again and again as we don't have sufficient mechanisms to do tests repeatedly for each artiste. The other instructions like maintaining distance, using masks, sanitisation of auditorium and green rooms should be implemented.

Koparappu Balarama Krishnamurthy, president of Artistes Association felt it is practically not possible to conduct any event with these instructions unless they may relax in some area like revising the certificate validity period. He also felt wearing costumes at their residence for all the artistes who are performing in the event may not be feasible as there may be special costumes and props for some roles. Government may change these instructions from time to time and also case wise like drama, music and dance as each medium of art forum will have its own particular problem.