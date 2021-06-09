Guntur: 5,200 beneficiaries given pattas for houses, says Minister Sri Ranganadha Raju

Guntur: Minister for Housing Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju laid the foundation stone for the construction of houses under Jagananna Housing Scheme at Brahmanapalli near Vinukonda along with MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and MLA Bolla Brahmma Naidu on Wednesday. He switched on a borewell for constructing the house.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to construct 30 lakh houses to the poor.The government has given pattas to 5200 beneficiaries in 108 acres of land for the construction of the houses at YSR Jagananna Housing Colony.

The district administration has developed infrastructure and provided necessary facilities like drainage for the construction of the houses. The government will extend Rs1.8 lakh financial assistance and provide steel, sand and building construction material on concession rates to the beneficiaries. He suggested that if 20 to 30 beneficiaries will form a group and construct the houses, construction cost will come down and added that there is a need to construct another floor in the house. District Collector Vivek Yadav assured that underground drainage,underground cable and streetlighting facilities would be provided in the colony and stressed on the need to speed up construction of the houses.

Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, Anupama Anjali, housing project director Venugopala Rao, Narasaraopet revenue divisional officer J Pardha Saradhi were among those attended the programme.