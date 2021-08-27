Guntur: Alert cop saves a woman, 2 children from suicide bid

Guntur: Timely action of a police head constable with the help of local fishermen saved lives of a woman and her two children who tried to commit suicide by jumping into Buckingham canal at Tadepalli of Guntur district on Friday.

Police head constable Nageswara Rao while going to duty noticed a woman with her children jumping into the canal. He immediately swung into action and with the help of local fishermen rescued them. The woman, Rudravarapu Santhipriya unable to bear the harassment of her father-in-law Ramakrishna attempted suicide.

Nageswara Rao attached to police outpost near the Prakasam Barrage at Seethanagaram said that he got information of a woman with two children jumping into Buckingham Canal and attempting suicide. With the help of fishermen and local youth, he rescued the woman and her two children with the help of ropes. Further, the Tadepalli police called family members and conducted counselling to them. Later, they handed over the woman and children to them.

According to police officials, Santhipriya was living with her husband Pavan Kumar at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada. Both kidneys of Pavan Kumar were damaged. Santhipriya donated her kidney to husband. But father-in-law Ramakrishna harassing Santhipriya and holding her responsible for Pavan Kumar's health condition.

On Friday, he quarrelled with Santhipriya. Unable to bear his harassment, she along with her two children, Spandana and Shalem Raju jumped into Buckingham Canal and attempted suicide.

The police officials praised the spontaneous reaction of head constable Nageswara Rao in saving three lives. Husband Pavan Kumar thanked Nageswara Rao and fishermen for saving his wife and children.

Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez gave appreciation certificate to head constable Nageswara Rao at DPO on Friday night and praised him for his spontaneous action.