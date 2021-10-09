Guntur: Allotment of lands sought for Krishi Vignan Kendra, ESI Hospital

Guntur: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao sought cooperation of the administration to set up various Central government projects in the district.

He met the Collector Vivek Yadav at his camp office here on Saturday and discussed about steps to be taken to ground various Central government projects. He requested the district administration to allot lands to set up Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Narasaraopet and to construct a hundred-bed ESI Hospital in the district.

He assured that if the land is allotted, the Central government will complete the two projects at the earliest. He said he will try to secure the sanction for Ekalavya Pathasala in the district. GVL urged the Collector to take up Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Project and Buggavagu reservoir to solve drought and drinking water problem in Palnadu region.

He sought quick completion of APITCO houses which were under construction in the district.

GVL further said that it is the responsibility of the State government to take steps to prevent power crisis. He assured that he would discuss the issue with the Central government and try to resolve it. Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu, BJP State vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu and party district president P Rama Krishna were present.