Guntur: Amareswara Swamy Brahmotsavam from Feb 15

Guntur: MLA Nambur Sankara Rao urged the officials to make elaborate arrangements for Amareswara Swamy Brahmotsavams to be held from February 15 to 21.

He conducted a meeting with the officials in Amaravati and reviewed the arrangements on Wednesday. He instructed the officials to make arrangements for devotees to take bath in the River Krishna.

He said Goddess Bala Chamundika Sameta Amareswara Swamy Kalyanam will be held on February 18 followed by Radhotsavam on February 20.