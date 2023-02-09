  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Amareswara Swamy Brahmotsavam from Feb 15

MLA Namburu Sankara Rao and officials releasing Amareswara Swamy Brahmotsavams posters in Amaravati on Wednesday
x

MLA Namburu Sankara Rao and officials releasing Amareswara Swamy Brahmotsavams posters in Amaravati on Wednesday

Highlights

MLA Nambur Sankara Rao urged the officials to make elaborate arrangements for Amareswara Swamy Brahmotsavams to be held from February 15 to 21.

Guntur: MLA Nambur Sankara Rao urged the officials to make elaborate arrangements for Amareswara Swamy Brahmotsavams to be held from February 15 to 21.

He conducted a meeting with the officials in Amaravati and reviewed the arrangements on Wednesday. He instructed the officials to make arrangements for devotees to take bath in the River Krishna.

He said Goddess Bala Chamundika Sameta Amareswara Swamy Kalyanam will be held on February 18 followed by Radhotsavam on February 20.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X