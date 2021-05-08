Guntur: Bar entry of patients' relatives into hospitals, officials told

Guntur: Principal Secretary to Revenue department and district special officer for Covid-19 V Usha Rani directed the officials not to allow relatives of the Covid-19 patients into the hospitals to check spread of Covid-19.

She addressed a meeting with District Collector Vivek Yadav, Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti, K Sridhar Reddy on Covid-19 here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, she directed the officials to ready hospitals and Covid Care Centre in proportionate to the cases. She directed the officials to take steps to maintain social distance at Covid vaccination centre and added that if they notice anybody suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, admit them in the hospital. She directed the officials to set up vaccination centres in the spacious buildings or function halls instead of places near hospitals.

She asked the officials to check whether those in the home insolation are really at home or roaming on the roads. She instructed the officials to take steps to set up teams with the ward volunteers, NGOs and Civil Supplies Department staff to supply essential commodities and food to those in home quarantine. She directed doctors in the government hospitals and in the private hospitals to render better medical services to the patients with the available resources.

She told officials to conduct a meeting with the leaders of religious leaders and request them to conduct Ramzan prayers at home in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases. She stressed on coordination among the officials to check spread of Covid-19 cases in the district.

District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to allot 50 per cent of the beds to the Arogyasri scheme beneficiaries in the Covid-19 hospitals. He directed the officials to administer vaccine to the frontline workers and second dose to those who have taken first dose.

He stressed on the need to keep watch on the health condition of Covid-19 patients. He directed to take steps to supply oxygen to the Covid-19 hospitals. District Revenue Officer Kondaiah, DMHO Dr Y Yasmin were present.