Guntur: BJP accuses of obstructing it's candidates filing nominations

Guntur: BJP State former president Kanna Laksminarayna alleged that in Macherla and Piduguralla towns local MLAs obstructed the opposition party candidates from filing the nominations due to fear of defeat in the municipal elections. He demanded that the State Election Commission give another opportunity to file nominations to contest in the elections and criticised that the ruling party selected backdoor to elect its candidates in the elections. He assured that if the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance will come to power in Guntur Municipal Corporation, they will give corruption-free administration in the GMC.

Addressing the meeting of BJP-JSP coordination committee held at his residence at Kannavarithota here on Friday, he said that BJP-JSP will work with coordination in the GMC elections and go ahead.

Alleging that ruling party MLAs are collecting MLA taxes for every work in the GMC and municipalities, the BJP leader assured to stop corruption in the GMC once BJP-JSP wins elections. He urged the voters to elect those who can give corruption-free administration and develop the city and try to extend the benefits under the various welfare schemes to the real beneficiaries. He criticised that regional parties will commit irregularities. He recalled that during the TDP government Janma Bhoomi committees committed irregularities, now ward and village volunteers are committing irregularities. He recalled that they had developed Guntur city with the support of Central government. Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu, BJP State vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu, party district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, Dr Sanakkayala Aruna were present.