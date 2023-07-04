  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: BJP opposes allotment of land for Baptism ghat

BJP leaders protesting at Baptism Ghat in Mangalagiri town on Monday
x

BJP leaders protesting at Baptism Ghat in Mangalagiri town on Monday

Highlights

BJP leaders staged a protest at the land allotted for Baptism Ghat in Mangalagiri town on Monday and tried to stop the construction of the ghat.

Guntur: BJP leaders staged a protest at the land allotted for Baptism Ghat in Mangalagiri town on Monday and tried to stop the construction of the ghat. Speaking on this occasion, BJP Guntur district president Patibandla Ramakrishna said the ghat is useful for the conversion of religion. How the government could allot the land for the construction of the Baptism Ghat, he questioned.

Ramakrishna and others had an argument with Christian leaders. When tension had mounted up, police swung into action and shifted the BJP leaders to Duggirala where Patibandla Ramakrishna and others sat before the police station and protested. They raised slogans against the YSRCP government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X