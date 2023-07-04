Live
Guntur: BJP opposes allotment of land for Baptism ghat
Guntur: BJP leaders staged a protest at the land allotted for Baptism Ghat in Mangalagiri town on Monday and tried to stop the construction of the ghat. Speaking on this occasion, BJP Guntur district president Patibandla Ramakrishna said the ghat is useful for the conversion of religion. How the government could allot the land for the construction of the Baptism Ghat, he questioned.
Ramakrishna and others had an argument with Christian leaders. When tension had mounted up, police swung into action and shifted the BJP leaders to Duggirala where Patibandla Ramakrishna and others sat before the police station and protested. They raised slogans against the YSRCP government.
