Guntur: Complete enumeration of damaged crops, Collector tells officials

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the officials to complete enumeration of damage to agriculture and horticulture crops due to rains at the earliest.



He conducted a review meeting with the officials in the collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he directed the officials to keep flood damages details and photos, to arrange photo exhibition during the Central team visit. He alerted the revenue officials in the backdrop of a cyclone warning. He said Kolluru, Kollipara and Bhattiprolu mandals are under the sheet of floodwater and enquired whether the officials kept diesel stock ready for boats.

He directed the officials to clear the jungle from Oleru to Pedapuliparru. He said the CM will launch the YSR Hima scheme on October 22. He instructed the officials to conduct more Covid-19 tests.

He asked them to display 'no mask no entry' board at all offices. He instructed to conduct Covid-19 tests on teaching and non-teaching staff working in government schools. He directed the staff working in the district headquarters to undergo Covid-19 tests. He urged the officials to conduct rallies to create awareness on the same on October 29.

Joint collectors A S Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti and joint director of agriculture M Vijaya Bharati participated.