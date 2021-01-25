Guntur : CPM demands Rs 50lakh ex-gratia to kin of vaccine victim

Guntur : CPM Guntur East district secretary Pasam Rama Rao demanded that the government pay ex-gratia of Rs 50lakh, allot a house site and give a government job immediately to the kin of ASHA worker B Vijaya Lakshmi who died due to "adverse effect of Covishield vaccine".

He extended his support to the protests conducted by CITU and kin of deceased. In a statement, he urged the government to give treatment to those who fell ill due to adverse impact of Covidshield vaccine.

He consoled Anganwadi worker Deepti, ANM Lakshmi undergoing treatment at GGH for adverse impact of Covidshield vaccine.

He urged the doctors to give better treatment for the speedy recovery.