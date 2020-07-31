Guntur: Darshan stopped for six days as temple staff infected at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple

Guntur: Darshan for devotees will be stopped at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Mangalagiri town for six days from August 1 in the backdrop of temple staff getting infected with the Covid-19 and in the backdrop of increase of Covid cases in the town.



The temple executive officer, Panakala Rao issued orders to this effect and urged the devotees not to come to temple for darshan during these days and cooperate with the temple authorities. The temple will be reopened on August 7 for devotees.

Poojas and Naivedayams to the presiding deity Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy will continue.