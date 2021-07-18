Guntur: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati consoles parents of martyred soldier

Guntur: Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati on Sunday met the family members of martyred army soldier M Jashwant Reddy who hailed from Darivada Kothapelm village under Bapatla mandal.

He was killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

The Deputy Speaker consoled Jaswanth Reddy's father Srinviasa Reddy and mother Venkateswaramma. He assured that the government will extend its full support to Jashwant Reddy's family.

It may be mentioned here that Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has already given a Rs50 lakh cheque to the kin of Jashwant Reddy.

He said, Jaswanth Reddy sacrificed his life for the country and people will never forget his sacrifice.