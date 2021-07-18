Top
Guntur: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati consoles parents of martyred soldier

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati meeting family members of Army soldier Jashwant Reddy in Darivada Kothapalem village of Guntur district on Sunday
Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati meeting family members of Army soldier Jashwant Reddy in Darivada Kothapalem village of Guntur district on Sunday

Highlights

Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati on Sunday met the family members of martyred army soldier M Jashwant Reddy who hailed from Darivada Kothapelm village under Bapatla mandal

Guntur: Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati on Sunday met the family members of martyred army soldier M Jashwant Reddy who hailed from Darivada Kothapelm village under Bapatla mandal.

He was killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

The Deputy Speaker consoled Jaswanth Reddy's father Srinviasa Reddy and mother Venkateswaramma. He assured that the government will extend its full support to Jashwant Reddy's family.

It may be mentioned here that Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has already given a Rs50 lakh cheque to the kin of Jashwant Reddy.

He said, Jaswanth Reddy sacrificed his life for the country and people will never forget his sacrifice.

