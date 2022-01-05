Guntur: Govt to supply 30 lakh litre drinking water to AIIMS

Guntur: District in-charge Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju said that the government will take steps to supply 30 lakh liters of drinking water per day to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri and ensure that better services will be rendered to the patients.

He along with District Collector Vivek Yadav, MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao and MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, visited Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation pump house and Atmakuru tank on Tuesday. He directed the officials to supply 30 lakh liters of drinking water per day to the AIIMS, following the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He recalled that the Central and State governments have entered into MoU with the AIIMS to supply sufficient drinking water at the time of its inception.

Ranganadha Raju said the hospital has 500 beds capacity, but medical services are being rendered to 100 in-patients only due to lack of sufficient drinking water. A few officials were suggested to draw water from Atmakuru drinking water tank. He said irrigation and public health department officials will take steps to supply drinking water to the AIIMS within four months time. Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar was also present.