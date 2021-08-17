Guntur : Lokesh calls on victim's kin, held

Guntur : Police arrested TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh at Paramayakunta at Kakani Road after he consoled the parents of the murdered engineering student N Ramya on Monday.

He assured that the TDP will fight to do justice to the family members of Ramya and extend all kinds of support to them.

When the TDP activists gathered and raised slogans against the YSRCP government, the police arrested Lokesh and shifted him to Prattipadu police station. They arrested former ministers Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and former MLA Dhulipala Narenda Kumar and shifted to Nallapadu police station.

TDP activists protested before Prattipadu police station demanding the release of Lokesh immediately. They raised slogans against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, terming the murder of engineering student Ramaya on Independence Day is shame on the government.

Telugu Mahila state president Vangalapudi Anitha, Kesineni Swetha, TDP Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu and several TDP leaders expressed support to Lokesh at the police station where he refused to take lunch.

Meanwhile, TDP Guntur Parliament constituency in-charge Tenali Sravan Kumar and others leaders protested at Nallapadu police station demanding release of TDP leaders Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Nakka Anand Babu, and Dhulipala Narendra Kumar.