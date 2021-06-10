Guntur: Massive fire at toll plaza reduces truck, 3 kiosks to ashes

Guntur: Fire at the toll plaza at Kaza resulted in loss to property worth Rs 20-25 lakh as flames engulfed a lorry and three toll kiosks on Thursday. The officials suspect that burst of one of the lorry tyre might have led to fire accident. However, nobody was injured in the fire.

According to the National Highways Authority of India, Amaravati project director K Srinivasa Rao, a lorry coming from Vijayawada reached Kaza toll plaza and the driver stopped the lorry to pay toll fee when the mishap took place. The lorry tyre burst and lorry caught fire. The flames spread to three toll kiosks of the toll plaza which were reduced to ashes in the fire accident.

The lorry driver immediately informed the matter to the fire officials who pressed fire engine into service and brought the flames under control. Due to the fire accident, vehicles on both sides of the toll plaza stranded on the national highway for some time. When the flames brought under control,the traffic was revived.

District Fire Officer K Srinivasa Reddy who rushed to spot said that nobody was injured in the fire accident. He said he cannot say exact cause for fire accident. Police registered the case and took up investigation.