  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to meet teachers’ unions today

Guntur: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to meet teachers’ unions today
x

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing the media at the YSRCP State office in Tadepalli on Thursday

Highlights

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana will hold a meeting with the leaders of the recognised teachers’ unions in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Guntur: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana will hold a meeting with the leaders of the recognised teachers’ unions in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The meeting will be held at Samagra Shiksha Kendra Karyalayam at 2 pm. The meeting will discuss teachers’ promotions, transfers, JVK kits and textbook distribution.

According to the sources, the government has already taken the opinion of the teachers on transfers and promotions.

The officials have already prepared a draft. In case of need, they make some changes in the draft and are likely to issue a GO for teachers’ transfers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X