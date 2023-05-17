Live
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
- Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi lays stone for devpt works worth Rs 1.21 cr
Guntur: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to meet teachers’ unions today
Highlights
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana will hold a meeting with the leaders of the recognised teachers’ unions in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Guntur: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana will hold a meeting with the leaders of the recognised teachers’ unions in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The meeting will be held at Samagra Shiksha Kendra Karyalayam at 2 pm. The meeting will discuss teachers’ promotions, transfers, JVK kits and textbook distribution.
According to the sources, the government has already taken the opinion of the teachers on transfers and promotions.
The officials have already prepared a draft. In case of need, they make some changes in the draft and are likely to issue a GO for teachers’ transfers.
