Guntur: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to meet teachers’ unions today

Guntur: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana will hold a meeting with the leaders of the recognised teachers’ unions in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The meeting will be held at Samagra Shiksha Kendra Karyalayam at 2 pm. The meeting will discuss teachers’ promotions, transfers, JVK kits and textbook distribution.

According to the sources, the government has already taken the opinion of the teachers on transfers and promotions.

The officials have already prepared a draft. In case of need, they make some changes in the draft and are likely to issue a GO for teachers’ transfers.