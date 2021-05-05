Top
Guntur Municipal Corporation cash counters to work from 7 am to 12 noon

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha informed that the GMC cash counters will work from 7 am to 12 noon from May 5 in the backdrop of curfew from Wednesday

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha informed that the GMC cash counters will work from 7 am to 12 noon from May 5 in the backdrop of curfew from Wednesday.

In a statement, she said that the GMC cash counters will work at GMC main office, circle office and ward secretariats. She requested the tax payers to pay property tax, water charges, vacant land tax, D&O Trade Licence fee immediately to the GMC and cooperate for the development of the Guntur city. She urged the people who visit the GMC cash counters to wear masks and maintain social distance at the queue to check spread of Covid-19 cases.

