Guntur Municipal Corporation: Special drive to create awareness on Covid-19 launched

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched a special drive to create awareness on Covid-19 in the backdrop of increase of Coronavirus positive cases in Guntur city for the last few days. Consumers visiting the shopping malls, hotels, general stores and vegetable markets are not wearing masks and maintaining social distance. They are not using sanitizers. Increase of Covid-19 cases for the last few days worrying the municipal corporation.

The GMC commissioner, Challa Anuradha directed the 207 ward secretaries in the GMC to go door to door in their purview and create awareness on Covid-19 and check whether all the shops have set up 'No mask -no entry' boards and whether consumers are maintaining social distance. It may be mentioned that the district collector and GMC special officer I Samuel Anand Kumar and sanitation workers took out a rally to create awareness in Guntur city and stressed on the need to wear masks.

Challa Anuradha visited several shops in Guntur city and imposed penalty for failing to set up 'No mask- no entry' boards before shops and directed the shop owners to maintain social distance.

Challa Anuradha said, "Traders should implement Covid-19 norms and all the employees working in the shops must wear face masks. Similarly, consumers visiting the shops must wear the masks. If the shops employees are found not wearing masks, the shops would be seized. We have intensified vigilance to check whether all the shops have set up 'No mask-no entry' boards and following Covid-19 guidelines."