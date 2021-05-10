Top
Guntur Municipal Corporation to perform funeral free of cost

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha addressing the media in Guntur on Monday
Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha addressing the media in Guntur on Monday

Highlights

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha informed that funeral of Covid-19 victims will be performed free of cost at all crematoria in the city

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha informed that funeral of Covid-19 victims will be performed free of cost at all crematoria in the city.They said the GMC will perform funeral to those who died of Covid-19a s a mark of respect.

Addressing the media here on Monday, they said that the GMC will depute employees to supervise funeral of those died of Covid-19.They said, if anybody creates problems and demand money, they may inform Guntur Municipal Corporation call centre no:91770-01882,91770--01859. Additional Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy was also present.

