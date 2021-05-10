Guntur Municipal Corporation to perform funeral free of cost

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha informed that funeral of Covid-19 victims will be performed free of cost at all crematoria in the city.They said the GMC will perform funeral to those who died of Covid-19a s a mark of respect.

Addressing the media here on Monday, they said that the GMC will depute employees to supervise funeral of those died of Covid-19.They said, if anybody creates problems and demand money, they may inform Guntur Municipal Corporation call centre no:91770-01882,91770--01859. Additional Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy was also present.