Guntur: Nandamuri Balakrishna prays for success of his film

Guntur: TDP MLA and cine hero Nandamuri Balakrishna accompanied by film director Boyapati Srinu on Wednesday visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri and performed special pujas to the presiding deity for successful screening of his film Akhanda.

The temple authorities welcomed him and performed special pujas.

The temple priests given Teerdham and Prasadam to him. Vedic pandits blessed him with Vedic hymns.

Balakrishna came to Mangalagiri for the promotion of his film Akhanda for which response is good from the audience.

A large number of TDP leaders and activists were present.