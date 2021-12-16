  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Nandamuri Balakrishna prays for success of his film

Film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna offering prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri on Wednesday
x

Film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna offering prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri on Wednesday

Highlights

TDP MLA and cine hero Nandamuri Balakrishna accompanied by film director Boyapati Srinu on Wednesday visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri and performed special pujas to the presiding deity for successful screening of his film Akhanda

Guntur: TDP MLA and cine hero Nandamuri Balakrishna accompanied by film director Boyapati Srinu on Wednesday visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri and performed special pujas to the presiding deity for successful screening of his film Akhanda.

The temple authorities welcomed him and performed special pujas.

The temple priests given Teerdham and Prasadam to him. Vedic pandits blessed him with Vedic hymns.

Balakrishna came to Mangalagiri for the promotion of his film Akhanda for which response is good from the audience.

A large number of TDP leaders and activists were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X