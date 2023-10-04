Guntur: Officials told to complete works on time

Guntur: GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri directed contractors to speed up the development works and complete the works within stipulated time. She said she will conduct ‘Meet the Commissioner’ programme with the contractors every Friday between 10.30 am to 11.30 am.



She conducted a meeting with the GMC contractors in her chamber on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she inquired about contractors’ work order and ongoing work details and instructed the contractors on the quality in executing the works and extending cooperation for the development of the city. She said engineering officials and contractors are important and both play a key role in executing works.

She said during the meeting of the commissioner programme, contractors may bring their problems to her notice. She instructed the officials to make arrangements to pay the bills for the completed works. She said she will set up a WhatsApp group with the accountants, engineers and contractors to speed up work and payment process.