Guntur: Palabhishekam performed to portrait of Narendra Modi

Guntur: BJP OBC Cell leaders on Friday performed palabhishekam to the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sankar Vilas Centre here for providing 27 per cent reservations to OBCs in undergraduate and PG medical seats and 10 per cent reservation to EBCs among the upper castes in the all India quota.

BJP OBC Morcha president Anumolu Yedukondalu, BJP state vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu, district president Patibandla Rama Krishna conducted palabhishekam to the portrait of Narendra Modi.

Speaking on this occasion, Ravela Kishore Babu said that the Centre has taken a decision to extend 27 per cent reservation to OBCs and 10 reservations to the poor in the upper castes in the all India quota from this academic year. He said that the reservation provided by the Centre are useful to the OBCs and poor in the upper castes in the education and employment fields.

OBC Morcha district president Anumolu Yedukondalu urged the OBCs and upper caste poor caste students to avail the reservation facility provided by the BJP government.

Earlier they raised slogans in favour of Narendra Modi.

BJP state legal cell convener Jupudi Ranga Raju, BJP leaders Palapati Ravi Kumar, Raghavachary and Palakaluri Venkateswarulu were present.