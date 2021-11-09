Guntur: Rally taken out to mark Legal Literacy Day

Guntur: District Legal Services Authority on Tuesday conducted a rally to create awareness on legal literacy on the occasion of National Legal Literacy Day celebrations in Guntur city.

The rally which started at the district courts passed through Nagarampalem, the SBI and the Income Tax office. Speaking on the occasion, DLSA secretary K Ratna Kumar said, "So far they have conducted awareness programmes in 750 villages in the district and also distributed pamphlets."

He said that they will see that benefits of the welfare schemes will reach the eligible and to see that the kin of the persons who died of Covid19 will get financial assistance from the government.

District additional judge Anwar Basha, first additional judge G Ramgopal, third additional judge G Vasanti, 4th additional judge G Archana, advocates and court employees were present.