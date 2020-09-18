Guntur: RTC to run special buses for village/ward secretariat exams

Guntur: APSRTC Guntur region will operate 115 additional bus services from NTR Bus Station in Guntur city to the village/ ward secretariat employees examination centres in Guntur city for the convenience of candidates appearing for the examination. The examinations will be held from September 20 to 26.



The examination will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Taking examination timings into consideration, the Guntur region decided to operate buses.

In a statement, the APSRTC Guntur regional manager STP Rahava Kumar informed that as many as 86,514 candidates will write the examination at 213 examination centres in the district. He recalled that at present RTC Guntur region is operating 182 buses from 13 depos.

In addition to this, the officials decided to operate another 115 buses for the convenience of the candidates. He said they will operate 19 additional buses from Guntur depo-1, two buses from Guntur -2 depo, 3 buses from Repalle, 8 buses from Tenali, ten buses from Mangalagiri town, 8 buses from Ponnur, 5 buses from from Bapatla,13 buses from Narasaraopet town, 6 from Macherla, 7 from Chilakaluripet, 6 from Sattenapalli, 6 from Piduguralla, 4 from Vinukonda town will be operated. Special buses will be operated up to the examination centres.

Buses will be operated depending upon the demand. He said the RTC officials and staff would be available to the students for the convenience of the students. He said they will set up help desks at the all the depos in the district to help the candidates which will start functioning from 4 am on September 20. A control room was set up at NTR Bus Station in Guntur city for the convenience of candidates. Control room no: 9959225444. Raghava Kumar urged the students to avail the facility provided by the APSRTC Guntur region and cooperate.