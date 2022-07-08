Guntur: SI Anil Kumar attacked youth with knife, alleges MHPS

Guntur: Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti (MHPS) strongly condemned the severe beating of Muslim youth Shaik Mohammed Rafi by Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar of Vemuru police station in Guntur district on Thursday. MHPS State president Farooq Shubli on Thursday submitted a representation to Andhra Pradesh Minority Commission and narrated how the SI had mercilessly beaten the Muslim youth at police station.

Later speaking with the media, Farooq said the SI asked Rafi to come to the police station to settle a local dispute broke out between the youth at Munnagi village near Tenali.

The SI mercilessly beat Rafi and also attacked his head with a knife, who suffered severe bleeding due to head injury. The victim's mother was fainted on seeing her son severely bleeding in the head, said Shubli.

The MHPS leader said that the SI had not allowed the victim to go to the hospital for treatment and forced him to stay in the police station. He said Rafi was taken to a local hospital and later shifted to GGH, Guntur, due to severe head injury.

Farooq Shubli urged the Minority Commission to take the case suo motu and register a case under Section 307 against SI Anil Kumar. He expressed concern over the increased attacks on Muslims in the State and asked the Minority Commission to take necessary action against the SI.