Guntur: Sri Lakshmi Tirupathamma Kalyanam performed

Guntur: As part of 11th annual Brahmotsavams, Sri Lakshmi Tirupathamma Kalyanam was performed at Inner Ring Road in Guntur city on Sunday. Sri Tirupathamma Spiritual Society has conducted the festivities.

Rajya Sabha Member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLA Mekathoti Sucharita, former MP Modugula Venugopal Reddy, Deputy Mayor Sk Sajeela, corporators N Balaji and Yerramsetty Padmavati Suri, YSRCP leaders Golla Siva Sankar Yadav and Pilli Meri visited the temple and sought the blessings of the Goddess. Later, they served food to thousands of devotees, who visited the temple. Committee honorary president Eeda Sambi Reddy, president Gade Subba Reddy, organising secretary Konuru Satish Sarma and committee members were present on the occasion.