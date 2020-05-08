Guntur: TDP stages protest for closure of liquor shops

Guntur: TDP activists staged a protest at Sub-Collector office in Tenali on Friday demanding that the government close liquor shops.

Addressing the gathering, party town president Md Khuddus criticised that due to opening of liquor shops poor and middle-class families spending their hard earnings for liquor and facing problems. He demanded that the government stop liquor sales immediately. He criticised that the government was filling the exchequer with liquor sales. He warned that if the government did not respond, they will intensify their stir.

The protesters broke liquor bottles to register their protest on the occasion.

Holding placards, they raised slogans for closure of wine shops. They took out rally from TDP office to Sub-Collector office.

Later they submitted a memorandum to the officials requesting them to take steps to stop liquor sales.

TDP leaders J Sarala, K Renuka, K Sambrajyam were among those participated.