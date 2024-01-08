Live
Guntur: TIDCO house pattas distributed
Guntur: Distribution of TIDCO Adavitakkellapadu houses will be completed by January 12, according to the TIDCO superintendent engineer China Koteswara Rao. The TIDCO officials on Sunday distributed pattas and keys for houses in 10 blocks at Adavitakkellapadu TIDCO Housing Colony.
Keys and pattas were given for 300 square feet houses. Similarly, pattas and house keys will be distributed to 365 square feet, 425 square feet house owners. The beneficiaries who got pattas may apply for electricity connection.
The beneficiaries who did not get patta and house keys may contact GMC and TIDCO officials at the Adavitakkellapadu TIDCO Housing Colony. GMC deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, GMC manager Sivannarayana were present.
