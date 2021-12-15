Guntur: Weavers urged to avail benefits of welfare schemes

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita urged the weavers to avail the benefits of welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

She inaugurated APCO Handlooms showroom set up at Lakshmipuram here on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, she suggested weavers to get ready for the new varieties according to taste of customers to increase sales. She stressed on need to wear the handlooms to encourage weavers.

APCO chairman Chillapalli Mohan Rao said that they are bringing new varieties according to increasing demand and opening new showrooms to improve marketing facilities. He urged the people to wear the handloom clothes once in a week.

Handlooms director Chadalavada Nagarani said that as part of improving marketing facility, they are opening new showrooms. MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, Dr Undavalli Sridevi, ZP chairperson Henry Christina, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu were present.