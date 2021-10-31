Guntur: Women cops working in village, ward secretariats to don uniform

Guntur: Guntur range DIG C M Trivikrama Varma urged the women police working in village and ward secretariats to discharge duties with dedication. He said they will get police uniform very soon. He inspected Chilakaluripet and Narasaraopet Circle police stations as a part of annual inspection on Saturday. Interacting with women police, he said the government has appointed women police in village and ward secretariats to know problems of women and children to solve their problems.

He instructed the women police to solve problems of complainants and get name and fame to the government. He asked the police officials to solve pending cases at the earliest. He appreciated those who passed departmental tests and became women constables.

He directed Narasaraopet DSP Vijaya Bhaskar to update the records immediately. He said records show performance of the officials.

He instructed the officials to render better services to the people and directed them to rectify their mistakes. He provided some suggestions regarding records maintenance in the police stations. The DIG was accompanied by Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni.