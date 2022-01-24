Guntur: Young man plunges into a pond with bike, stuck in it for whole night and dies

A young man accidentally fell into a pond with his bike and stayed there all night helplessly and later died while being treated at the hospital. According to the family members of the deceased, Rajupalem Prasad (22) of Suryanagar Colony, a village in the Yedlapadu mandal, was carrying out road bending work. On the 20th of this month he left his friend on a bike in the village of Kopparru and returned at 11.30 pm. The bike came to a halt at a turn when it came to a distance of half a kilometer beyond Kopparru. He rushed straight into a nearby pond. Prasad fell into the pond and could not get back up as the bike fell on him.

No one picked up the phone as it was midnight when he called to ask for protection from the accident. The phone was switched off after getting stuck in the pond water.

With this, Prasad remained helpless under the bike in the pond all night. The next morning the farmers who were going to the farm works on that side noticed and pulled out of the pond. After inquiring about the details, he informed the family members and the police and was shifted to Guntur GGH by 108 vehicle. He died Saturday night while receiving treatment. Pedanandipad police, who registered the case, handed over the body to the family members after the postmortem.

Ramanaiah the father of the deceased, had three children his wife Ragamma died of an illness. Ramanaiah who saw Prasad's body was devastated. Family members conducted the funeral according to covid rules in the village on Sunday evening.