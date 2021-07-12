Guntur : YSR Food Banks to feed hungry in other districts too says Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy

Guntur : Adviser to the government (Public Policy) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said that he will take steps to set up YSR Food Banks in other cities and towns in the State to feed the poor.

He inaugurated YSR Food Banks set up by the Guntur Municipal Corporation at Gandhi Park here on Monday. Speaking on this occasion,he appreciated the people's representatives and officials for setting up of the food banks. He said that he was happy to participate in the programme.

The food banks will collect the waste food from the hotels, function halls and donors and serve the same to the underprivileged.

He said that the YSR Food Bank set up in Guntur city should be ideal to the State. Sajjala recalled that during the Covid-19 pandemic, people had faced a lot of problems for food and added that the NGOs came forward and supplied food to the needy.

He suggested to take cooperation of the NGOs to run the food bank and expressed confidence that it will get good response from the public. He assured cooperation for the success of food banks.

MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao recalled the steps taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to eradicate poverty. He urged the poor to avail the services of the YSR Food Banks. He felt that YSR Food Banks are useful to the people.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that they will set up the YSR Food Banks at some more places in Guntur city in the days to come and added that every day thousands of workers come to city for daily wage works. He said the food banks will feed the needy. He said at present they have set up food banks at five places in Guntur city.

MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha, Deputy Mayor VanamaBala Vajra Babu were present.