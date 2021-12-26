GVL Narasimha Rao lambasts YSRCP government for lack of progress in Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao lambasted the YSRCP government stating that despite the Centre giving crores of rupees to the State government, it woefully failed to register any progress or development.

Speaking to the media in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, Narasimha Rao said that the Centre has proposed to set up a petrochemical corridor complex between Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, but the State government did not contribute its share to the project.

The establishment of the project requires funds to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore. He said that as the YSRCP government was not pursuing the matter vigorously the project could be shelved in view of the YSRCP's indifference and lack of pursuit in the matter concerned.

Narasimha Rao lamented that the YSRCP government and its welfare politics would push the State into bankruptcy. He said that despite the Centre sanctioning Rs 65,000 crore for the State government, the State was still lagging behind in the matter of progress and development. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought the State close to bankruptcy. This government is directionless in the economy. Narasimha Rao said the Centre had increased the State's allocations from Rs 26,000 crore to Rs 76,000 crore during the past seven years. But the government was not utilising the funds properly. He said that the State government's financial position was very pathetic and the policies of TDP and YSRCP thrown the state into the dark ages. Lack of visionary policies is a big curse to the Andhra Pradesh state, he said.

He said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,150 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission project to the AP. But the State government did not make use of its funds so far, he pointed out. He said empty hands were shown to the crucial priority sectors and the government lacks vision for the State's future. The BJP leader alleged that the earlier TDP government and the present YSRCP government were involved in graft. He said the BJP would strengthen its position in the State in alliance with the Jana Sena Party.

He also came down heavily on the YSRCP government stating that it was frightening the industrialists through its policies and keeping them away from the State. The government also failed to clear the pending dues to contractors. It was also creating terror among the owners of cinema theatres. He said that the BJP would hold a mammoth rally in Vijayawada on December 28 to expose the lapses of the YSRCP government.