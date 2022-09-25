GVL Narasimha Rao slams YSRCP govt. over dropping NTR name to Health University

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao expressed anger over this decision of dropping late chief minister NTR name to the University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada. He tweeted to this effect by writing, "It is disgusting and evil to drag the late NTR who stood in people's minds as the image of God into a controversy."



GVL further opined that the name of Health University was changed to divert public attention from anti-incumbency of the government and urged not to drag NTR into the filthy politics.









GVL Narasimha Rao also condemned the criticism on Junior NTR. He said it is not good on part in those who are reason for the NTR's downfall lashing out at Junior for his comments on dropping the NTR name to University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada.





యుగ పురుషుడు ఎన్టీఆర్ గారినుంచి టీడీపీని దక్కించుకోవటం కోసం ఒకప్పుడు ఒక పోటు పొడిచి ఆయన మరణానికి కారకులైనవారు, ఈరోజున ఆయనపై 'అతిప్రేమ'ను ఒలకబోస్తూ జూ.ఎన్టీఆర్ ను "నువ్వు వారసుడివా" అని వెక్కిరించటం, అవమానించటం, కార్యకర్తలను ఉసిగొల్పడం రాజకీయ వికృతానికి,'దగా' రాజకీయాలకు పరాకాష్ట. — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) September 25, 2022





Meanwhile, war of words continues between ruling YSRCP and TDP on changing the name of the university. Already opposition leaders as well as representatives of almost all the communities in the state have criticised the YSRCP government's behavior.