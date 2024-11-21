GVMC corporator treks to Bhadrachalam

Visakhapatnam : Praying for the early release of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when he was kept behind the bars in Rajamahendravaram, GVMC 69th ward corporator Kaki Govinda Reddy embarked on a 360-km-long trek to Bhadrachalam from Visakhapatnam.

Commencing from the Ramalayam at Tungalam, Govinda Reddy began his long trek in the presence of TDP party activists and supporters.

Associated with the TDP since 1989, Govinda Reddy served in various capacities from village to ward levels. However, the corporator was suspended for a while during the nomination of the party floor leader as he spoke against the party. After a while, he was welcomed into the party and assigned the role of Tekkali constituency party observer.

Speaking on the occasion, the corporator said, “When the TDP chief was in the jail, I was totally disturbed and prayed that I would trek to Bhadrachalam after gets released and elected as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again.”

The corporator was accompanied by some of the party activists and a few are likely to join on the way to Bhadrachalam. Approximately, it would take two weeks for Govinda Reddy to complete the trek.