GVMC officials demolish former TDP MLA Palla Srinivas's building in Visakhapatnam

The building belonging to former TDP MLA Palla Srinivas in old Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam was demolished by the staff of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. This created a tense situation in the area. Going into details, the building belonging to Palla in the old Gajuwaka Center was demolished as if the complex was being run without permission.

Srinivasa Rao who got the information had reached the spot and questioned the staff as to how the building could be demolished during the night without giving notice. Palla Srinivas said that the construction is being done as per the building permits obtained in July 2020.

He said that he had constructed the building according to the current acquisition leaving the space for the construction of the road and alleged that some part is being demolished for the collection of space to be undertaken for the road in future.

Meanwhile, GVMC officials said the building was constructed in violation of municipal regulations. Authorities said the building was demolished without leaving a set back to the road. Srinivas was outraged that the demolition of the building without giving information was atrocious. GVMC officials, however, said they have issued notices. Police were heavily deployed to prevent any tension and deported Palla Srinivas forcibly from there.