GVMC rolls out ‘Waste to Wonder Championship’

Visakhapatnam: As part of its innovative initiatives under Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is organising the ‘Waste to Wonder Championship’.

Conducted for the first time in the country, the GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated on Wednesday that the initiative provides a unique opportunity for welding shops, fabrication units and independent metal artists in the city to transform unused scrap materials into creative works of art.

He appealed to individuals across the city to participate in large numbers across all zones and submit their sculptures to GVMC on or before April 10. He further stated that attractive cash prizes will be awarded in each zone, including first prize Rs.1,00,000, second prize Rs.50,000, third prize Rs.25,000, and 10 consolation prizes of Rs.5,000 each.

Overall, participants across all zones have an opportunity to win cash prizes to the tune of Rs.22.50 lakh. The Commissioner explained that the objective of the programme is to promote creative reuse of scrap materials, enhance urban aesthetics and contribute to environmental protection.

He invited all welding shops, metal fabricators, and independent metal artists in Visakhapatnam to participate and showcase their creativity. Participants are required to create 4-8 feet sculptures using at least 80 per cent scrap iron and automobile waste. These competitions will be conducted across all GVMC zones for registered welding shops, fabrication units, and independent metal artists within GVMC limits.

Those who wish to participate in the competitions are required to register through the link: https://forms.gle/XvAfDTY16UGewMLb7.

They may also register by scanning the QR code available on the official poster. For further details, participants may contact their nearest ward secretariat sanitation & environment secretaries.

The official GVMC poster for the Waste to Wonder Championship containing complete details of the competition was unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of Additional Commissioner P Nallanayya and Secretary B V Ramana.

The Commissioner stated that the winning sculptures must be handed over to GVMC and they will be installed at prominent road junctions in Visakhapatnam. Through this initiative, participants can contribute to building ‘Brand Vizag’ and ‘Green Vizag’.

The Commissioner emphasised that this programme will not only promote environmental protection but also encourage creativity and play a key role in beautifying Visakhapatnam city.