Hackathon workshop at BVCITS concludes

Batlapalem (Amalapuram) : The four-day IoT Hackathon workshop organised by the BVCITS Engineering College here from February 20 concluded on Tuesday.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 64 students and professionals, who collaborated to develop innovative IoT-based solutions addressing real-world challenges in areas such as smart agriculture, healthcare, and home automation.

The workshop featured hands-on sessions, technical talks, and a competitive hackathon, fostering creativity and technical expertise among participants.

During the valedictory function on Monday, K Revanth Kumar Reddy and G Siva Sai of Make Skilled Company shared valuable insights on the future of IoT and its industry applications.

BVCITS College Principal Dr JVG Rama Rao, EEE HOD ANVJ Raja Gopal, Administrative Officer JV Krishna Rao, workshop coordinator M Adilakshmi Devi and members of the BVCITS management were present. Principal Dr JVG Rama Rao commended the participants for their innovative projects and emphasised the importance of IoT in driving technological advancements. K Revanth Kumar Reddy and G Siva Sai praised the college for organising such an impactful event and encouraged students to continue exploring IoT technologies.

The winners of the hackathon were awarded for their outstanding projects, marking the culmination of intense learning and collaboration. The workshop not only enhanced technical skills but also strengthened industry-academia partnerships.