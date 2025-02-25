Live
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X Launched with Enhanced AI, Gaming, and Power Efficiency
- Why AI labs are key to skill development
- iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Price, Launch Date, Features, and Camera Upgrades
- NDA and YSRCP members clash over governor's speech AP legislative council
- Maharashtra-Karnataka Tension Escalates Over Language Dispute Involving NWKRTC Bus
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Key Features
- Endowments Minister reviews preps for Maha Shivaratri fete at Srisailam
- Indiramma Indlu: Check Your Allotment Status, L1, L2, L3 Categories Explained
- IML: Simmons masterclass helps West Indies Masters crush Australia by 7 wickets
- Advantage Assam: PM Modi hails role of Northeast in building prosperous India
Just In
Hackathon workshop at BVCITS concludes
The four-day IoT Hackathon workshop organised by the BVCITS Engineering College here from February 20 concluded on Tuesday.
Batlapalem (Amalapuram) : The four-day IoT Hackathon workshop organised by the BVCITS Engineering College here from February 20 concluded on Tuesday.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 64 students and professionals, who collaborated to develop innovative IoT-based solutions addressing real-world challenges in areas such as smart agriculture, healthcare, and home automation.
The workshop featured hands-on sessions, technical talks, and a competitive hackathon, fostering creativity and technical expertise among participants.
During the valedictory function on Monday, K Revanth Kumar Reddy and G Siva Sai of Make Skilled Company shared valuable insights on the future of IoT and its industry applications.
BVCITS College Principal Dr JVG Rama Rao, EEE HOD ANVJ Raja Gopal, Administrative Officer JV Krishna Rao, workshop coordinator M Adilakshmi Devi and members of the BVCITS management were present. Principal Dr JVG Rama Rao commended the participants for their innovative projects and emphasised the importance of IoT in driving technological advancements. K Revanth Kumar Reddy and G Siva Sai praised the college for organising such an impactful event and encouraged students to continue exploring IoT technologies.
The winners of the hackathon were awarded for their outstanding projects, marking the culmination of intense learning and collaboration. The workshop not only enhanced technical skills but also strengthened industry-academia partnerships.