‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Puttaparthi spreads message of patriotism

Puttaparthi: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, BJP leaders, students, and local residents participated in a grand rally on Tuesday, calling on citizens to hoist the national flag atop every home as a symbol of patriotism.

The rally, led by BJP Town President Kalyan Kumar and Co-incharge Anil Kumar under the guidance of BJP official representative and rally in-charge Jyothi Prasad, started at Hanuman Circle and proceeded to the RTC Bus Stand. Participants later formed a gathering at the bus stand junction where the purpose of the campaign was explained. Jyothi Prasad said that the core aim of the campaign is to instill patriotism in every citizen. He urged people to hoist the national flag from August 2 to 15, coinciding with the 79th Independence Day celebrations, as part of a nationwide program organised by the Central and State governments.

The initiative seeks to rekindle the spirit of the freedom movement, honor the sacrifices of great leaders, and inspire future generations. Senior BJP leaders Kondamaraju Katti Rajareddy, Balagangadhar, State Council Members Sunil Vytla and LV Ramesh Babu, district committee members Soke Ramamjaneyulu, Dalit Morcha Secretary Gangishetti, town general secretaries Narayana and Lakshminarayana Naik, leaders Shiva Shankar Reddy, Ramamjaneya Naik, Nagesh, VHP leader Nagarjuna Shetty, along with town residents, students, and prominent citizens participated in large numbers, making the event a grand success.