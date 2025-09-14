Harivansh Singh highlights NTR's impact on Women's Empowerment at Tirupati conferenc

Tirupati: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh has praised the significant contributions of NTR towards women’s empowerment during his address at the inaugural National Women’s Empowerment Conference held in Tirupati. He expressed his admiration, stating, "I salute him," while underscoring the importance of prioritising women’s issues, a practice embraced by many developed nations.

Singh commended Prime Minister Modi's initiatives aimed at enhancing women's empowerment, noting that Bihar has successfully implemented 50 per cent reservation for women in local body elections for the first time. He also highlighted that a majority of women now possess accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the pivotal role played by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in establishing the joint state of Andhra Pradesh as a technology hub. Singh remarked on the introduction of India’s first skill census, which was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, and pointed out that women make up more than half of the workforce in Sri City.