Harsha Kumar moves AP High Court, seeks CBI inquiry over Dalit youth Kiran's death in Chirala

Former MP Harsha Kumar has filed a public interest litigation in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking handing over the case of the death of SC youth Kiran Kumar in Chirala of Prakasam district to the CBI. Shravan Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, contended that the investigation of the case was being influenced by local leaders and should be handed over to the CBI. The tribunal, which received the petition for hearing, directed the state government to file a counterclaim within two weeks. The next hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Kiran Kumar, 26, of Thomaspet in Chirala, was traveling with his friend on his Pulsar vehicle on July 19 when police stopped at an outpost near the Kottapeta panchayat office and asked why he was not wearing a mask. This led to an altercation with the police. The clash took place again when SI Vijay Kumar was moving them in a police jeep. Kiran and Shiny complained in an outpost that the police had attacked them.

Kiran was rushed to a private hospital in Guntur on the same day with serious injuries where he pronounced dead while receiving treatment there. The affair caused a stir across the state. The family members alleged that the police beat him with sticks that led to death of Kiran.