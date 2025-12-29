Hathkargha Mela brings India’s renowned handlooms to Tirupati

TIRUPATI: A Centre-sponsored ‘Hathkargha Mela’ (State Handloom Expo) is being organised at the DPR Convention Hall, Tirupati. It will be open till January 7, 2026, providing improved marketing opportunities to handloom weavers and bringing renowned handloom products from across the country onto a single platform.

The 14-day exhibition aims to connect handloom producers directly with consumers and make a wide range of traditional and nationally recognised handloom and handicraft products accessible to the public.

As many as 70 handloom societies and institutions from across India will participate in the expo. In addition to showcasing local products from Andhra Pradesh, the exhibition will feature handloom and handicraft items from Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, and Jharkhand, among other States.

Handloom products from Andhra Pradesh on display include Venkatagiri silk and cotton sarees, Angara cotton sarees and dhotis, Uppada cotton and silk fabrics, Mangalagiri cotton and silk sarees, Madhavaram silks, Yemmiganur blankets, Pendurthi cotton products, dress materials, and Chanderi silks. Other major attractions include Banaras cotton fabrics, Pochampally tie-and-dye products, Warangal carpets, Bhagalpur sarees, Jammu and Kashmir handloom items, Kalamkari textiles, and Kondapalli toys.

The exhibition facilitates direct interaction between producers and consumers, enabling buyers to purchase authentic handloom products at reasonable prices while supporting artisans. The organisers appealed to the public to promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative by encouraging the use of indigenous handloom and handicraft products. Officials estimate that sales worth around Rs 3 crore are expected during the course of the exhibition.