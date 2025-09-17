HC bars use of Godugupeta Venkanna lands for ‘Utsav’ expo

Nelapadu (Guntur district): JusticeHaranath of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered that temple lands belonging to Sri Venkateswara Swamy of Godugupeta in Machilipatnam should not be disturbed. The deity owns vast and valuable lands in Vijayawada and Gollapudi.

Following a proposal to utilise these lands for an exhibition ground as part of organising Vijayawada Utsav, the NTR District Collector sent a request to the Endowments Department Secretary. Acting on this, the Endowments Commissioner granted permission. However, Sujay of Machilipatnam and others filed a petition before the High Court challenging this decision.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate JV Phanidutt argued that temple lands are meant solely for the needs of devotees and cannot be diverted for golf clubs, exhibition grounds, or luxury projects. He stressed that such usage violates the Endowments Act, hurts devotees’ sentiments, and is unlawful for the government itself—which is responsible for protecting temple properties—to permit such actions. He further pointed out that agricultural lands cannot legally be used for non-agricultural activities without proper conversion.

On behalf of the government, special counsel Pranati informed the court that the lands were being used temporarily for 56 days, with Rs 45 lakh paid in return. Countering this, Phanidutt argued that even temporary arrangements could lead to permanent encroachments, and financial gain cannot be the ultimate purpose when it comes to temple properties. He added that any activities conducted there must not offend devotees’ sentiments.

Agreeing with the petitioners’ arguments, Justice Haranath issued interim orders restraining further action on the Collector’s request. It directed that the physical nature of the temple lands must not be altered and ordered removal of the gavel and other materials already dumped on the site.