HC dismisses Alla’s pleas in Inner Ring Road case

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed three petitions filed by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in connection with the Inner Ring Road case, ruling that they were not maintainable.

The petitions sought transfer of the investigation to the CBI, cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and shifting of the case from the Vijayawada ACB Court to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs. After nearly three weeks of hearings, the High Court bench delivered its verdict, rejecting all three pleas.

During the proceedings, advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the government, argued that the petitions lacked legal maintainability. The court accepted this contention and held that the pleas did not merit adjudication. With this ruling, attempts to transfer the probe, reopen the bail issue, and shift the trial forum have been set aside.