HC questions plea against industrial land allotments

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday questioned the petition filed by Maddila Gurumoorthy, MP from Tirupati representing the YSR Congress Party, challenging land allotments made by the State government to industries.

During the hearing, the High Court bench raised several questions to the petitioner’s counsel on the challenge to the government’s industrial policy. The court asked how investments could be attracted if incentives were not offered to industries. It also questioned whether any company had approached the court stating that it could not invest in the state due to the government’s policy.

The bench observed that a political leader had approached the court challenging a government policy and noted that courts generally do not interfere in policy decisions of the government.

The judges also remarked that public interest litigations are sometimes filed on the same issues for publicity or other reasons, while emphasising that policy matters fall largely within the domain of the executive.

At the same time, the High Court directed the State government to file a counter affidavit explaining its stand on the issue.

The bench also observed that governments must compete with other States and global investment destinations to attract industries. It noted that if lands are allotted strictly through auctions at market prices, companies may prefer to invest elsewhere. The court further observed that the government may have framed policies to promote the IT and industrial sectors, adding that such initiatives could benefit the State in the long run.