HC refuses to cancel Mithun Reddy bail in liquor scam

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday declined to cancel the bail granted to YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy in connection with the alleged liquor scam case.While refusing to revoke the bail granted by ACB Court, the High Court observed that certain remarks made by the trial court in its bail order had gone beyond its jurisdiction. The court noted that such remarks were unnecessary at the stage of granting bail and might hinder the probe being conducted by the investigating agencies. In view of this, the High Court stayed the implementation of those specific observations made by the ACB Court while granting bail to Mithun Reddy.

The order came while hearing a petition filed by the APCID, which had approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the YSRCP MP. After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court declined to set aside the bail granted to Mithun Reddy. The court partially allowed the CID’s petition by staying the implementation of those observations. During the hearing, the High Court also pointed out that the investigation in the case was still underway and that a charge sheet had not yet been filed against Mithun Reddy. The court emphasised that such matters should be examined in detail only after the completion of the investigation and during the trial stage.

Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Siddharth Agarwal appearedon behalf of the prosecution and presented arguments supporting the CID’s petition before thecourt.