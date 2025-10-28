Live
Head-on collision of buses in Chittoor leaves ten injured
Highlights
A serious road accident took place at the Gudurupalli junction, located between Punganur and Palamaneru in Chittoor district, where two RTC buses collided head-on. The incident resulted in injuries to ten passengers, all of whom were promptly attended to by emergency services.
The impact of the collision caused significant damage to the front ends of both buses, although further details surrounding the circumstances of the accident are still emerging.
Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause and ensure the safety of passengers on the busy route.
